Hotel opens in 100-year-old building in downtown Phoenix

The Moxy Phoenix Downtown hotel might be located in the 100-year-old historic Luhrs Building, but the hotel that opened for business earlier this month is focused on a younger crowd.

The hotel has 164 rooms, luggage lockers, gym, business center, and large lobby bar and lounge area.

The hotel was developed by the hospitality arm of Utah-based PEG Cos., which purchased the building, with Dallas-based A.G. Hill Partners, in 2019 for $14 million. The development of the hotel was put on hold for several months because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Because the Luhrs Building is a historic property and PEG wanted to preserve and feature many of the historic touches of the building, development took longer than most projects and cost more than $40 million.

