Hotel, housing planned for remaining property at large Glendale site

GLENDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based developer Empire Group has finally landed some new commercial users for the remaining portion of a large site near Glendale's sports and entertainment district.

After years of marketing the 66-acre property — west of the Loop 101 and 99th Avenue along Desert River Boulevard and adjacent to St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center, the developer is asking the city of Glendale to allow more commercial uses on the property such as senior and active adult living, assisted living, treatment facilities and memory care and modify the requirements for auto dealership and services and storage uses.

Shelby Duplessis, president of land development for Empire Group, said they are currently in escrow with an active adults housing developer for six acres, Auto House for an indoor dealership on about seven acres and a mini storage facility on about three acres. Empire is also planning to sell a site for a hotel across two acres and market the remaining five acres.

"Working with the city initially, they were pretty adamant they wanted commercial use," she told the Business Journal. "In this area the demand has actually been more multi-family, so luckily we were able to sell the two initial parcels very quickly."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.