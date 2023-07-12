HonorHealth to acquire 26 Arizona urgent care centers from FastMed

PHOENIX — After jointly operating 26 urgent care centers with FastMed for the past three years, Scottsdale-based HonorHealth is now buying out its partner's interest in the venture.

The transaction is expected to close this summer, and terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The FastMed locations will now operate under the name HonorHealth Urgent Care.

HonorHealth already operates seven of its own urgent care centers in the Valley.

All the buildings are leased except for one under construction at 17015 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix, which HonorHealth will own.

