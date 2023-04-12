HonorHealth breaks ground on $170M hospital expansion in Phoenix

PHOENIX — HonorHealth has broken ground on a $170 million expansion project at its Deer Valley Medical Center that will add patient beds, operating rooms and key support departments.

This expansion will allow HonorHealth to support the needs of the growing community in the north Phoenix area, HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte said in a statement.

"By continuing to invest in key services and providing infrastructure to help us expand, both now and in the future, we will be able to grow alongside our community," he said in a statement announcing the April 11 groundbreaking ceremony.

With construction to begin this summer, the project is slated to be completed in 2025.

