HonorHealth hiring 1,200 employees in the Valley

Scottsdale-based HonorHealth needs to hire more than 1,200 employees for its operations throughout the Valley.

While 65% of the openings are for clinical roles, 35% include nonclinical or new positions, such as customer service navigation coordinators, information technology roles and leadership positions, said Kim Post [bizjournals.com] , executive vice president and chief operating officer for the nonprofit health system.

Of the 1,200 positions needed, 300 are nurses, she said.

Positions are needed not only in HonorHealth's six hospitals but in its medical groups, urgent care centers, and clinics, she said.

HonorHealth is sweetening the pot, with transition incentive bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 based on the role and the experience level.

