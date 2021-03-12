Honeywell wins major contract to provide engines for Army Chinook helicopters

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace will continue to be a key player in the U.S. Army’s CH-47 Chinook program after winning a new four-year, $476 million contract for new production and spare engines for the helicopters.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract means Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will provide T55-GA-714A engines for Boeing’s Philadelphia production line, which supplies the Army and foreign partner nations. The contract will also provide spares for the Army’s existing Chinook fleet.

“Supporting the U.S. Army Chinook Program is a bedrock principle for Honeywell Aerospace,” Honeywell Aerospace Vice President of Defense Aftermarket Steven Williams said in a statement. “Our mission is manufacturing, maintaining, and modernizing T55 engines for the critical heavy-lift mission, and we take this mission seriously. We are very proud to continue our strong relationship with PEO Aviation, the U.S. Army and our warfighter.”

The company last year opened its new Center of Excellence facility near its Honeywell Aerospace headquarters, dedicated to manufacture and repair of the T55 turboshaft engines, and also last year it won a five-year contract for repairing and overhauling the engines for the CH-47 helicopter fleet.

