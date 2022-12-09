Homeowners scoring steep rental rates for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — As thousands of sports fans are expected to descend upon the Valley for the 2023 Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, many homeowners are contemplating renting out their homes to make a bit of extra cash.

Those already renting out their large homes through Airbnb Inc. are poised to charge thousands of dollars more than they're charging for the same property in December.

For example, Hóhó Scottsdale — an 11-bedroom, 12-bathroom property in Scottsdale complete with a lazy river — is charging $5,006 a night in December, and it's already rented out during Super Bowl and Phoenix Open week. The price is higher, at $11,770 a night, according to the property owners.

In December, there are only 19 homes asking for daily rents between $5,000 and $10,000 on Airbnb's filter search. But in February, that number jumps up to 428 homes priced in that range.

