Homebuilders selected to build homes at huge Superstition Vistas master-planned community

Brookfield Residential has named the first homebuilders who will build at its 1,400-acre Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas master-planned community in the far East Valley.

Homebuilders selected to build a total of 554 homes in the first phase of the development are Miami-based Lennar Corp., Houston-based David Weekley Homes, Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc., Nevada-based Tri Pointe Homes Inc. and Scottsdale-based Brookfield Residential.

As previously reported by the Business Journal, Lennar was the first to close escrow this summer, paying $10.13 million in cash for 155 lots, according to public documents.

As Brookfield is beginning to build its own homes in Arizona, company officials also had told the Business Journal that it will build 373 homes at Blossom Rock, including 203 single-family detached and another 170 townhomes.

