Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Home prices inch up again in metro Phoenix; January sale prices reach new high

Home prices year-over-year showed a nearly 4 percent increase in December
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Home for sale.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:36:36-05

PHOENIX — Home prices are now inching back up in metro Phoenix, despite mortgage interest rates hovering around 7%.

Nationwide, year-over-year home prices increased 5.5% in December, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index released Feb. 27. Phoenix showed a 3.8% increase in December, the latest numbers of the report.

Normal real estate is back, said Greg Hague, CEO of 72Sold residential real estate agency.

"Today's market feels good, with enough home inventory that buyers have choices, and enough buyer demand to steadily push up home values," he said. "Rising home prices are a key to making buyers pull the trigger and say yes to a 7% interest rate."

It's the lesser of two evils, he said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo