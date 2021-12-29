Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Home price growth slowed slightly, but Phoenix metro still tops nation

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
housing market.PNG
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:35:31-05

PHOENIX — For the 29th consecutive month, Phoenix was the top metro in the nation for home price growth in October, followed by Tampa and Miami, according to data released by S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index.

Phoenix reported 32.3% growth year-over-year in the 12-month period that ended in October 2021. The growth slowed slightly from September’s data, when Arizona’s home price growth was 33.1%.

Nationally that trend held true, where home prices continued to grow, but at a decelerating pace. Nationally, the growth was 19.1%, a slight slowing from September’s 19.7%.

“We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the Covid pandemic,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI said in a statement. “More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years, or reflects a more permanent secular change.”

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV