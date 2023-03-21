Home Matters Arizona Fund gives $4.25 million to combat Arizona housing crisis

The Home Matters Arizona Fund, an innovative funding resource, has announced a new round of funding.

Ten projects are set to take place in Casa Grande, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Prescott Valley, and Surprise. Those cities will split a total of $4.25 million.

Since 2020, the Home Matters Fund has provided $8.581 million in 22 grants including today’s announcement.

“We [The Home Matters Arizona Fund] are committed to serving individuals experiencing homelessness, families, seniors, and those who are medically vulnerable,” said Minnie Andrade, Home Matters Arizona Fund Chair. “We are adding critical housing units to address Arizona’s housing shortage while encouraging developers to create supportive ecosystems for people and families where they live, learn, shop, and work.”

The Home Matters Arizona Fund is targeting $100 million to finance viable housing projects in Arizona over the next few years to combat Arizona's housing boom.

According to HMA, the funding is expected to serve individuals and families with low to moderate income, veterans, seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, individuals involved with the justice system, and those eligible for Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) support.