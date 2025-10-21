Home foreclosure rates up 30% in metro Phoenix, yet analysts aren't concerned

Despite rising national home foreclosure rates, local analysts aren't so concerned about metro Phoenix.

Through September, there are 1,303 active notices of trustee sale in Maricopa County, up 30% from the same period in 2024, said Sarah Perkins, director of industry research and senior account executive for Glendale-based Navi Title Agency.

While 30% might seem concerning, context is key, she said.

"While this might seem like a big increase, we are working from very low numbers," she said. "We are only a few hundred up from all-time lows."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.