Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods stores could be next for Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A new Home Depot and Dick's Sporting Goods could be the next major tenants for a planned shopping center west of Phoenix.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) started a preliminary application process in March for a new store at Buckeye Commons, according to public documents and a city of Buckeye spokesperson. Plans for a Home Depot store will be processed administratively and not require a public vote.

Dick's Sporting Goods could also be adding a new store at Buckeye Commons next to Costco, according to marketing documents for Buckeye Commons dated February 2024.

Buckeye Commons, anchored by the Costco store that opened in 2023, will total 410,000 square feet with several major stores along Interstate 10, as well as shops and retail pads along Roosevelt Street near Verrado Way.

