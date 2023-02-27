Hobbs won't support water legislation that 'creates additional loopholes'

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has made her stance on water clear as numerous bills related to water use and development are progressing through the Arizona Legislature this session.

Water was one of the main talking points for Valley Partnership's Q&A with the governor on Friday morning, where President and CEO Cheryl Lombard and Hobbs discussed her stances on priorities like transportation, education, and development.

"We have for a long time had a really ad hoc approach to how we address water security in our state," said Hobbs at the meeting. "We're fortunate to have a groundwork of bipartisan work on water with the Groundwater Management Act of 1980, but it's time to modernize that act."

Hobbs said the state is putting together a water policy task force that will recommend updates to the groundwater management act and referenced legislation that proposes to better regulate and manage groundwater in rural communities across the state.

