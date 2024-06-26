Hobbs signs resolution to extend incentives at Mesa-Gateway Airport

Months after the legislation moved through the Arizona Legislature, a resolution that could have a positive impact on development around Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has been signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

With Hobbs taking action June 21 on House Joint Resolution 2001, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport's status as a Military Reuse Zone is renewed. That designation allows for tax incentives aimed at aviation and aerospace businesses. Before the resolution was signed into law, the designation was set to expire in October 2026. The renewal of the airport's status will keep that designation through October 19, 2031.

The Military Reuse Zone designation, first established by the state legislature in 1992 to limit the impact of base closures, offers tax incentives to aviation or aerospace companies, as well as airport authorities located within such a zone. Airport authorities and those companies can apply for a transaction privilege tax exemption. Eligible companies can also apply for property tax reclassification by the county assessor.

