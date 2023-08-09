Historic Firestone Building in downtown Phoenix to become Goodwill store

PHOENIX — A team of developers plans to turn a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Phoenix into a flagship store for Goodwill.

The former Firestone Building located on the northwest corner of Third Avenue and Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix will be transformed in an adaptive rehabilitation project into a Goodwill store and donation center.

The project is being developed in a joint venture between JAG Development – led by brothers Allan and Benjamin Gutkin – and 48 Development Co., which is run by Mark Davis. Both Gutkin brothers and Davis have been directly involved in several projects in downtown Phoenix.

The developers want to keep many of the historical elements to the Firestone Building, while making it suitable for modern retail. The building is an example of Streamline Moderne architectural style and is on the National Register of Historic Buildings.

Construction is set to start this summer.

