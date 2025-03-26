Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas completes $24M facelift

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, located at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Lincoln Road in Scottsdale, has completed the first phase of its $24 million resort-wide renovation.

The upgrades include redesigning the property's 25 two-bedroom premium villas — a room type that has long been associated with high-end Scottsdale resorts. The Hilton Scottsdale has the most resort villas in Scottsdale.

The updated villas were designed by EllisAdams Design to have a minimalist aesthetic inspired by the Sonoran Desert landscape.

"The Villas represent the pinnacle of desert luxury, offering our guests a truly unforgettable escape,” Tom Clearwater, the general manager of Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, said in a statement.

