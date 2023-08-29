Watch Now
High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill to open in West Valley city's growing downtown

A popular East Valley seafood eatery is expanding into the West Valley with a new location to open in 2024.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Aug 29, 2023
A popular seafood East Valley eatery has announced plans to expand with an 8,500-square-foot restaurant on the other side of town.

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill said it will open a new anchor restaurant at GSQ, Goodyear's new downtown and city center, offering fresh seafood that's flown in daily, oysters, sushi, steak and more.

The sit-down restaurant will feature a sushi bar, steam kettle cooking, wine from a custom-made cellar stocked with more than 500 bottles and a private dining room.

"It's going to look upscale yet be very casual," said Kim Glass, co-owner of High Tide, in a video posted by the city of Goodyear on Aug. 25. "We know there's not a lot of options in the West Valley ... so we're very excited to bring that option to them."

