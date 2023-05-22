High-end Valley market and café opening in empty Walgreens building

A café and market that will focus on imported goods is set to open later this year in Scottsdale in a building last occupied by Walgreens.

Zingara Coffee Bar & Bespoke Market is set to open in August in Scottsdale’s Saddle Mountain Plaza at 11475 N. 136th St. The project will take up 3,200 square feet of a 12,000-square-foot former Walgreens store, plus two patios. The property was acquired in 2021 for $1.35 million, according to real estate database Vizzda, and it is being developed into a multi-tenant building.

Hera Ambrosio is the mind behind Zingara. She has spent nearly two decades working in the restaurant business in that specific part of Scottsdale and said that the neighborhood needed a small market, convenience store and local coffee shop.

“If we're doing that, let's make it different. It's not going to be just any convenience market, but it's going to be high-end staples for the people of the neighborhood. Also adding on luxury gift items for the home that are going to be coming in from Europe,” Ambrosio told the Business Journal. “It’s something that keeps that corner alive, and it's actually something convenient for the neighborhood as well.”

