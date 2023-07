SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Sushi Roku, a high-end, award-winning Japanese restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale is set to close later this month.

After it had operated inside the W Scottsdale hotel for 15 years, Sushi Roku's owner, Innovative Dining Group, announced Wednesday it will let the lease expire on July 31 and will shutter the long-running sushi restaurant.

Sushi Roku, which is only open for dinner service at 7277 E. Camelback Road, will remain in operation through the end of July.

