Here's how you can view Alice Cooper's rare Warhol painting in Scottsdale ahead of auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Alice Cooper used to use an electric chair in some of his musical performances. So when the rock star's then-girlfriend, model Cindy Lang, stumbled upon an Andy Warhol painting of an electric chair, she decided it would make a perfect gift for Cooper.

Both were friends with the famous artist, who shared social circles with them in early 70’s New York.

It hung in Cooper’s apartment in New York and was even written about in a 1976 edition of Circus magazine. Constant touring and moving spurred Cooper to store it away in a garage, where he later forgot its existence.

After hanging out with a Warhol fanatic, actor Dennis Hopper, Cooper remembered he had the legendary artist’s painting.

Now the ex’s gift will turn into a memory for Cooper and for the gallery visitors in June.

The public will get a rare opportunity to the multi-million-dollar Warhol painting at the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale.

“Little Electric Chair” will be displayed Thursday, June 24, at the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.