Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Here's how Arizona will benefit from massive federal semiconductor funding

Crow et al
Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
ASU president Michael Crow, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Representative Greg Stanton and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly toured campus and talked semiconductors on August 30, 2022.
Crow et al
Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 11:39:38-04

PHOENIX — Billions of dollars for the semiconductor industry will soon be doled out by the Commerce Department and Arizona is primed to be a huge recipient.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which became law on August 9, includes $52 billion to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, and several Arizona organizations will soon submit applications to get a piece of the funding.

The Commerce Department, through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will administer the money in the "Chips for America" program. The NIST will start dispensing money from the program early next year, according to the New York Times.

Details released last week show the program will include $28 billion to increase domestic production of advanced chips, $10 billion to increase production of specialized and current-generation technology and $11 billion to set up new research and development centers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!