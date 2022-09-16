Here's how Arizona will benefit from massive federal semiconductor funding

PHOENIX — Billions of dollars for the semiconductor industry will soon be doled out by the Commerce Department and Arizona is primed to be a huge recipient.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which became law on August 9, includes $52 billion to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, and several Arizona organizations will soon submit applications to get a piece of the funding.

The Commerce Department, through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will administer the money in the "Chips for America" program. The NIST will start dispensing money from the program early next year, according to the New York Times.

Details released last week show the program will include $28 billion to increase domestic production of advanced chips, $10 billion to increase production of specialized and current-generation technology and $11 billion to set up new research and development centers.

