Hawaiian Bros to demolish former Scottsdale Red Robin building, build new restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Hawaiian Bros, a quick-serve restaurant focused on Hawaiian comfort food, has plans to open a location in Scottsdale that formerly was home to Red Robin.

The proposed Hawaiian Bros restaurant will offer dine-in, carry-out, drive-through and pick-up service.

The Scottsdale Development Review Board on June 20 approved site plans for the new 2,909-square-foot restaurant which will be built on the corner of Shea Blvd. and 89th Place at 8970 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale. The former Red Robin sit-down restaurant is currently vacant. Hawaiian Bros’ plan is to demolish that building and construct its own restaurant.

Hawaiian Bros, which has plans to open several locations [bizjournals.com] around the Valley in a short amount of time, is known for its island-inspired dishes including chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces, macaroni salad, and tropical Dole soft serve ice cream.

