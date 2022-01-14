Hawaii-themed coffee shop opens in downtown Phoenix; more locations could be on way

PHOENIX — Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a Hawaiian-themed coffee shop specializing in 100% Kona coffee, is in the middle of a major national expansion and is opening franchise locations in Arizona.

The coffee shop, which already had a location in Tolleson, recently opened a new shop in the former Starbucks space at CityScape in downtown Phoenix.

Aaron Rutter, franchise owner of the CityScape location, said the coffee shop will make people feel like they are “stepping out of the rat race.”

“What I love about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is the spirit of ohana,” he said. “It really feels different, it is different.”

Rutter said he was looking to pivot his career and wanted something involving ownership, and Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii really resonated with him when he was looking at franchise brands. CityScape, he said, was the perfect location for his first franchise.

“It is the vibrant, urban core,” he said of the location, on First Avenue and Washington Street. “It taps into the pulse and heartbeat of the city, and the downtown has gone through such a revitalization.”

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.