Guitar giant Fender to break ground on flagship office this year at reimagined mall

Red Development
A conceptual rendering of Fender Musical Instruments Corp.'s new flagship office at PV — the reimagined Paradise Valley mall.
Fender.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 21, 2024
Fender Musical Instruments Corp. will take a big step later this year toward realizing its new corporate office.

Phoenix-based Red Development announced on March 19 that Fender, one of the world's biggest guitar brands, will break ground on its 80,000-square-foot, three-story office building at the former Paradise Valley mall site later this year with the expectation that it will take occupancy in the fall of 2025. According to previous reporting, Fender employs 200 with plans to bring on 100 new employees within five years of moving in.

“Fender’s decision to partner with RED Development reinforces our long-term commitment to Arizona and a local community we have called home since the early nineties. Our building will foster a dynamic environment that attracts top engineering, finance, IT, product development, sales, and supply chain talent," said Fender CFO Matt Janopaul in a statement. "Most importantly, we believe that PV’s mixed-use offerings will enhance Fender’s culture of creativity and innovation and provide our team members with an exceptional workplace experience.

