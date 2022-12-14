Gucci to open a men's store at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Watch Now
Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 14, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Gucci is set to open its first men's boutique in the Valley, located at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

This is the second men's boutique in the United States and will complement the Gucci women's store also located at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The boutique will showcase a 5,000-square-foot span of men’s offerings including men’s shoes, luggage, small leather goods, belts, jewelry & watches, as well as eyewear.

There is no set date for the boutique to open, however, according to Scottsdale Fashion Square, it is coming soon.

