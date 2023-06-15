Grayhawk Golf Club acquired by Arcis Golf, which brings operator's Arizona portfolio to 16 courses

Blake Walker thinks his company now owns a top-flight asset with its acquisition of a north Scottsdale golf club.

Walker, the founder and CEO of Dallas-based golf course owner and operator Arcis Golf, said the company added the Grayhawk Golf Club to its portfolio after buying it from Pacific Life. The deal, which the company said closed on June 12, also included the Angel Park Golf Club in Las Vegas and Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Arcis Golf declined to disclose the cost of the acquisition.

The public, daily fee Grayhawk Golf Club brings the number of Arcis Golf assets in Arizona to 16, which is the most it owns in any state.

