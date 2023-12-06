Grand Canyon University signs naming rights deal for basketball arena

Grand Canyon University announced Tuesday it signed a multiyear naming rights agreement with Global Credit Union for its on-campus basketball arena.

The new name of the arena will be Global Credit Union Arena, which will keep the same initials as the former name – GCU Arena.

Financial details of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

The 7,000-seat, 135,000-square-foot arena opened in 2011 and was expanded in 2014. The arena and GCU’s basketball program, which made the jump to NCAA Division I in 2013, have received a lot of praise in the college basketball world for the noise and the excitement of the fans.

