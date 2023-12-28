Watch Now
Grand Canyon University refutes lawsuit filed by federal agency

Travis Neely
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 28, 2023
PHOENIX — The Federal Trade Commission is the latest federal agency to get involved in a legal dispute with Grand Canyon University, in what school officials have described as a "coordinated effort" against it over ideological differences.

In a lawsuit announced Dec. 27, the FTC alleges the school misled students about the costs and requirements of its doctoral program, along with its nonprofit status. GCU also allegedly used abusive telemarketing practices to boost enrollment.

In addition to GCU, the new lawsuit includes as defendants GCU President Brian Mueller and Grand Canyon Education (Nasdaq: LOPE), the school's former parent company before it reverted to nonprofit status in 2018.

Read more on this story at Phoenix Business Journal.

