GPEC: Valley could add 5,400 manufacturing jobs in next four years

In the next four years, the Phoenix area is expected to add 5,400 manufacturing jobs, and about one-quarter of those will be created by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s massive Arizona plant.

TSMC is expected to create 1,900 jobs , and several companies that work with TSMC have already announced plans to come to Arizona .

Greater Phoenix Economic Council President and CEO Chris Camacho said Phoenix has moved to the global stage for advanced manufacturing, especially for semiconductors. Between 2009 and 2019, 238 manufacturing operations either relocated to or expanded in the Phoenix area, according to GPEC data, and 90 of those were in 2018 or 2019 alone.

“We’ve seen a very significant acceleration of advanced manufacturing interest,” Camacho said, adding that Arizona’s labor pool and work to keep infrastructure up-to-date and embracing technology have grown the Valley’s reputation.

