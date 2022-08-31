Gov. Ducey visits Taiwan, Republic of Korea to attract semiconductor industry to Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is one of the latest government officials to visit Taiwan and the Republic of Korea with hopes to boost semiconductor manufacturing operations in the U.S. and in the Grand Canyon State.

The state said Ducey arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for a five-day trip to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea to focus on building the state and U.S.'s relationship with the two countries.

His visit comes as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract manufacturer of semiconductor chips, continues building a $12 billion chip factory in north Phoenix. Although the company said this year that construction costs were higher than anticipated, TSMC is still on track to start production in Arizona in 2024 and has already sent 750 employees overseas to train.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.