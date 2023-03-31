Google Fiber turns on internet service in first Valley city

MESA, AZ — Google Fiber is live in Mesa.

And it’s the first Arizona city to get access to the gigabit internet service.

The company announced that a first wave of Mesa residents can sign up for the internet service beginning March 30, with the service starting in the Westwood area. For the latest information on the build-out process and the neighborhoods available, click here.

According to an announcement, most of the city of Mesa will have access to Google Fiber over the next three years.

Construction on Google Fiber’s fiber optic network in Mesa began a few months ago. The fiber optic connection is made of glass strands and uses lasers to transmit information at rates close to the speed of light, according to the company. Google Fiber says this helps ensure a reliable connection with faster upload and download speed across multiple devices.

