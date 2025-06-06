Google-backed Gilbert startup's AI nursing assistant to roll out in health systems nationwide

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert-based startup with backing from Google has developed an AI-powered nursing assistant to address a critical shortage of medical professionals and is rolling it out in 10 health care systems nationwide by the end of the year.

Drive Health created Nurse Avery — an AI health care assistant — in partnership with Google Public Sector. Nurse Avery offers personalized around the clock support in multiple languages. It also provides real-time chart reviews and hospital discharge instructions, schedules appointments and answers symptom-related questions, while facilitating communication with health care providers.

The company’s AI nurse is software-based, and patients in a hospital setting can access it through a call button in their room or a microphone by their bedside, Kevin Longoria, cofounder and CEO of Drive Health, told AZ Inno.

