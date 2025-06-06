Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Google-backed Gilbert startup's AI nursing assistant to roll out in health systems nationwide

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert-based startup with backing from Google has developed an AI-powered nursing assistant to address a critical shortage of medical professionals and is rolling it out in 10 health care systems nationwide by the end of the year.

Drive Health created Nurse Avery — an AI health care assistant — in partnership with Google Public Sector. Nurse Avery offers personalized around the clock support in multiple languages. It also provides real-time chart reviews and hospital discharge instructions, schedules appointments and answers symptom-related questions, while facilitating communication with health care providers.

The company’s AI nurse is software-based, and patients in a hospital setting can access it through a call button in their room or a microphone by their bedside, Kevin Longoria, cofounder and CEO of Drive Health, told AZ Inno.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen