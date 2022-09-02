Goodyear's economic development director resigns, interim named

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear's economic development director Lori Gary has resigned from her position with the West Valley municipality, the city confirmed on Thursday.

Gary started working with the city leading its economic development department in 2018 after working for the city of Mesa's economic development department for six years. The city said Gary's last day was Aug. 26.

Gary could not immediately be reached for comment about why she resigned.

During her time with Goodyear, a fast-growing suburb located southwest of Phoenix, the city has continued to see massive growth in its industrial centers around the Phoenix Goodyear Airport [bizjournals.com] and the Loop 303 corridors with manufacturers, logistics and distribution companies.

