Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Goodyear's economic development director resigns, interim named

Lori Gary.jpg
Lesley Miller
Lori Gary.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:53:46-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear's economic development director Lori Gary has resigned from her position with the West Valley municipality, the city confirmed on Thursday.

Gary started working with the city leading its economic development department in 2018 after working for the city of Mesa's economic development department for six years. The city said Gary's last day was Aug. 26.

Gary could not immediately be reached for comment about why she resigned.

During her time with Goodyear, a fast-growing suburb located southwest of Phoenix, the city has continued to see massive growth in its industrial centers around the Phoenix Goodyear Airport [bizjournals.com] and the Loop 303 corridors with manufacturers, logistics and distribution companies.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!