Goodyear's Canyon Trails expands retail footprint, eyes hotel addition in next phase

GOODYEAR, AZ — A once dormant shopping center project in Goodyear that was derailed by the 2008 Great Recession is finally getting a new life.

Canyon Trails Towne Center, which is located south of Interstate 10 at Cotton Lane and Yuma Road, is being redeveloped by Scottsdale Development Partners, which recently completed several new buildings and pads at the complex. More than a dozen new stores and restaurants have recently opened, including a Burlington and Ulta.

Ultimately, over 60,000 square feet of new retail space has been delivered in recent years at the complex, which now has 55 retailers occupying over 490,000 square feet collectively. And the 90-acre site still has room for more growth.

Now, developers have permits in hand to build an additional phase. They are looking to add a hotel user, along with 15,000 square feet of new retail.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.