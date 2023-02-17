Goodyear taking next steps to set up new downtown for future growth

GOODYEAR, AZ — Scottsdale-based Globe Corp. has taken another step in turning a 150-acre vacant site into Goodyear's new city center and downtown area with a mix of residential and commercial uses.

Last year, the city opened the doors for its new civic center and library, while Globe Corp. completed construction on a new class A office building called GEN 1 and parking garage north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and Pebble Creek Parkway.

Globe Corp. partnered with the city on the project known as Goodyear at GSQ, and is working on developing a similar office building to match the first office tower, which has landed several leases including a bank, a residential firm and more.

Now, Globe is looking to progress on another 154 acres it owns just east of the civic center and office buildings to complete the area with a mix of housing options, shops, restaurants and services.

