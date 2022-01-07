Goodyear officials 'anticipated' Samsung was not picking city for $17B plant, public documents show

GOODYEAR, AZ — City of Goodyear documents show the city was notified the same day the news became public that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. had chosen not to locate its $17 billion plant in the West Valley municipality.

According to documents obtained by the Phoenix Business Journal through a public records request, city officials were notified by the Arizona Commerce Authority late at night on Nov. 22 that the technology behemoth had picked Taylor, Texas, a suburb of Austin to build a 6 million-square-foot chipmaking plant where it will produce its most advanced computer chips ever and employ at least 1,800.

Harry Paxton, the deputy economic development director for the city of Goodyear, said in an email to the mayor and city council that Samsung had notified the ACA earlier in the day that they had opted for Texas.

“As we anticipated we didn’t win this one, but I am hopeful even better ones are in store for Goodyear,” Paxton said in an email to economic development staff on Nov. 23, the day after the Wall Street Journal published a story announcing Samsung had chosen Taylor.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.