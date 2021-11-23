Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

GoDaddy says 1.2 million accounts impacted by September data breach

items.[0].image.alt
Matej Moderc/Getty Images/iStockphoto
An abstract design of a terminal display, warning about a cyber attack. Multiple rows of hexadecimal code are interrupted by red glowing warnings and single character exclamation marks. The image can represent a variety of threats in the digital world: data theft, data leak, security breach, intrusion, anti-virus failure, etc...
Cyber Attack A01
Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:05:47-05

GoDaddy, the Tempe-based domain registrar and web hosting company, discovered a cyber intrusion in its system last week that exposed more than a million accounts, according to a filing made on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GoDaddy said an unauthorized third party gained access to its Managed WordPress hosting environment on Sept. 6 by using a compromised password. GoDaddy found and blocked the intruders on Nov. 17 after they had been in the system for more than a month.

During that time, the intruders had access to information for up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers, exposing their email addresses and customer numbers.

A number of passwords were also exposed to the intruders. GoDaddy has reset exposed passwords for users and it is in the process of installing new security certificates for other customers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV