Glendale's abandoned courthouse site to be transformed into retail center

A site formerly slated for a courthouse in Glendale has a developer signed on to repurpose the property for a new retail center.

Roughly 16 years ago, the city of Glendale prepared a site at the southwest corner of 47th and Glendale Avenues for a new courthouse, with an underground parking garage constructed first. Then the 2008 recession hit, and the project was abandoned.

Years later, the garage was found structurally unsound, and after months on the market in 2023, the site couldn’t garner any interested buyers.

Developer CivicGroup has now struck a deal with the city and is leading a plan to repurpose the roughly 3-acre site — which is located at a key intersection in downtown Glendale — for commercial uses.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.