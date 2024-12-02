Glendale pushes VAI Resort zoning case past finish line

The city of Glendale has paved the way forward for the $1 billion VAI Resort.

Glendale's City Council unanimously approved a zoning case for the nearly 70-acre development at its Nov. 26 meeting without discussion.

The approvals included rezoning 66 acres to an updated planned area development that will support the resort's plans. That will replace the Centerpoint PAD that was approved in 2020.

The council also updated the city's general plan to designate 10 acres owned by the VAI Resort for commercial uses.

