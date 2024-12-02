Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Glendale pushes VAI Resort zoning case past finish line

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
VAI throng.jpg
Posted

The city of Glendale has paved the way forward for the $1 billion VAI Resort.

Glendale's City Council unanimously approved a zoning case for the nearly 70-acre development at its Nov. 26 meeting without discussion.

The approvals included rezoning 66 acres to an updated planned area development that will support the resort's plans. That will replace the Centerpoint PAD that was approved in 2020.

The council also updated the city's general plan to designate 10 acres owned by the VAI Resort for commercial uses.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen