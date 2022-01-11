Glendale manufacturer to expand, build new facility in another West Valley city

Glendale-based Avanti Windows and Doors plans to expand in the West Valley with a new 261,600-square-foot manufacturing, distribution and office facility in El Mirage, a small city just west of Peoria.

Avanti Windows & Doors LLC is a manufacturer and installation contractor of vinyl window and door systems across the South and Southwest. The company produces and installs windows for single-family homebuilders across the Arizona, Texas and California markets.

The new El Mirage facility will be located on about 30 acres on the southwest corner of El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue and constructed in one phase. The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2025, according to project plans submitted to El Mirage.

Most of the facility will be used for production, while about 17,000 square feet will be dedicated for office space and a small mezzanine. The facility will be part of the city's Copperwing Logistics Center, which could see another 10 million square feet of industrial space developed over the next decade by Nevada-based Dermody Properties.

