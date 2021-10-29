Glendale approves industrial projects after residents speak out against development

Glendale City Council on Oct. 26 approved the annexation and rezoning of two properties that will allow for a large industrial facility and a mixed-use development near the Loop 303.

The annexations are two of several the city is approving for continued industrial growth near Loop 303 and Luke Air Force Base.

Glendale unanimously approved annexing and rezoning Hopewell, a 1.6-million-square-foot industrial park with five buildings on 104 acres on Northern Avenue and Reems Road.

The application was previously postponed due to concerns with traffic and access points on Alsup Road, which runs adjacent to the site.

The approval came after 13 residents opposed the item and 12 more spoke against the development of the facility due to traffic, safety and noise concerns along Alsup Road. Some also said they’re kept awake by construction late at night and early in the morning.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.