Gilbert Town Council gives thumbs down to tall downtown building

Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 18, 2021
GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Town Council did not approve the zoning exemption for a proposed four-story mixed-use restaurant and office building with rooftop amenities that would have been built in the town’s popular Heritage District.

Rather, Council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to push the matter of the proposed Brundrett Building off until January 2022.

The majority of Council said they were not going to approve the request to build a 68-foot-building at 226 N. Gilbert Road, but said they would delay reconsidering the project for six months to allow the applicant to come back with a new design.

The Brundrett family, which owns the adjacent Nordwood Furniture, also owns the site and is trying to develop it. Over the past few years, the family has removed the three buildings that used to be in the space. In the proposal, the first and fourth floors would have included restaurants or bars and a rooftop dining area and the second and third floors would have been for class A office space.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

