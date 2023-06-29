Watch Now
Gilbert builder wins state land auction with plans to build more than 400 homes

A Gilbert homebuilder was the winning bidder in a state land auction on June 28 at the Arizona State Land Department.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:11:13-04

Blandford Homes was the successful bidder Wednesday for 115 acres in an Arizona State Land Department auction.

As the applicant and only bidder at the June 28 auction, the Gilbert-based homebuilder put up the minimum bid of $37.85 million for the 114.7-acre parcel northwest of Hawes and Warner roads in Mesa.

Tom Lemon, vice president of land acquisitions and development for Blandford Homes, said he was glad another homebuilder didn't show up to bid against him.

As the applicant asking the state land department to consider auctioning this parcel, Blandford Homes invested about $90,000 to conduct several required studies and assessments of the land, Lemon said.

