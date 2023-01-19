Gilbert-based scorpion fighters to appear on upcoming 'Shark Tank' episode

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert-based company is looking to generate national buzz and potentially score a funding deal from a group of celebrity investors on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Slick Barrier founders Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales will be appearing on the Jan. 27 episode of the show where they will showcase the company's patented clear coating intended to keep crawling pests — like scorpions — out of homes and businesses.

The two childhood friends – who are not related – created Slick Barrier after Aaron Gonzales and his wife purchased their dream home in Gilbert, only to discover it was infested with Arizona bark scorpions.

Shortly thereafter, Tony Gonzales’ son was stung by a scorpion while getting out of a pool and had to be rushed to the hospital, prompting him to team up with Aaron to create what would become Slick Barrier’s product to seal out pests.

