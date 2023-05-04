Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Gilbert approves agreement for new 25-acre Cactus Surf Park

Cactus Surf Park.jpg
Town of Gilbert
A conceptual rendering of the Cactus Surf Park that was heard by Gilbert Town Council on May 2.
Cactus Surf Park.jpg
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 11:58:21-04

Yet another Valley surf park has received approval to move forward in the development process.

Gilbert Town Council on Tuesday evening approved a pair of amendments, including one involving water usage, that will allow Cactus Surf Park LLC to push ahead to secure building permits later this year.

Cactus Surf Park intends to develop a 25-acre surf park at Gilbert Regional Park near Queen Creek and Higley roads under the same name. Features planned for the venue include a water park, a surf lagoon, a sand beach, a kid's play area, outdoor cabanas for rent, an on-site restaurant, banquet rooms and more.

The Town Council approved the amendments unanimously through the consent agenda, which did not require discussion before the vote.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!