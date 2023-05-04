Gilbert approves agreement for new 25-acre Cactus Surf Park

Yet another Valley surf park has received approval to move forward in the development process.

Gilbert Town Council on Tuesday evening approved a pair of amendments, including one involving water usage, that will allow Cactus Surf Park LLC to push ahead to secure building permits later this year.

Cactus Surf Park intends to develop a 25-acre surf park at Gilbert Regional Park near Queen Creek and Higley roads under the same name. Features planned for the venue include a water park, a surf lagoon, a sand beach, a kid's play area, outdoor cabanas for rent, an on-site restaurant, banquet rooms and more.

The Town Council approved the amendments unanimously through the consent agenda, which did not require discussion before the vote.

