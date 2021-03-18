Get to know the first Latino to be named president of Northern Arizona University

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — José Luis Cruz [bizjournals.com] says that being named the first Latino president of Northern Arizona University is an opportunity of a lifetime.

After a nationwide search, the Arizona Board of Regents recently voted to approve his appointment [bizjournals.com] as the 17th president of the Flagstaff-based public university, to succeed Rita Cheng [bizjournals.com] . He will begin his term on June 14, finishing up his current job as executive vice chancellor and university provost at The City University of New York.

Cruz told the Phoenix Business Journal he is facing a rare opportunity to oversee an institution with a strong academic portfolio serving a wide variety of students, including Native American and Hispanic students.

He also has dreamed of moving to Arizona ever since he and his wife Rima took a trip to the Grand Canyon and Sedona. A big picture of Arizona graces their living room wall, and they hang that picture back up whenever they move.

