George Oliver, Mark Tarbell strike deal for food, beverage operations at Camelback office redevelopment

Mark Tarbell is used to serving up food in a busy dining room. He'll soon be overseeing one that's nearly 300,000 square feet.

Tarbell, one of the Valley's best-known restaurateurs and owner of the high-profile Camelback Corridor eatery bearing his name, has partnered with real estate firm George Oliver Cos. to oversee the food and beverage operations at Bond, its latest office redevelopment. As George Oliver builds out the next chapter of the former Biltmore Commerce Center, it is pushing the envelope on renovations, new spec suites and common area amenities.

A key amenity is the partnership with Tarbell, who will serve tenants from a full-sized commercial kitchen in the building.

Offerings will include a full-service coffee, cocktail and food service bar dubbed Cultivate, along with a speakeasy hidden in the building's sub-level, known as The Vault. Beyond the dining areas for tenants or members of the general public to enjoy, Tarbell will have catering services for on-site meetings in the building and delivery service to each of the tenant spaces at Bond. Office employees housed at Bond will be able to access the delivery services through a mobile app specific for building users.

