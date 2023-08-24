General Motors to lay off more than 900 employees as it closes Chandler facility

A major employer is cutting over 900 jobs and is set to close its doors later this year in the East Valley.

General Motors Corp. filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the state of Arizona on Aug. 23 that notified of 936 layoffs at its Arizona Information Technology Innovation Center in Chandler's Price Corridor.

Kevin Kelly, GM's senior director of corporate news relations, confirmed that the IT operation will close as the company aligns its innovation center footprint and IT resources.

“As part of GM’s continued transformation, and to better align our Innovation Center footprint and IT resources in the US, we have made the decision to cease our IT operation at our Chandler, AZ, Innovation Center later this year. Employees working in our software-defined vehicle teams will remain in AZ. Affected employees will have an opportunity to apply for open positions," the company wrote in a statement.

