General contractor tapped to take over downtown Phoenix construction project

Chicago-based Clayco Inc. has been selected as the general contractor to finish the construction of a 17-story residential tower in downtown Phoenix, replacing the former general contractor.

Tucson-based BFL Construction Co. Inc. walked away from the project and is now in litigation, David Eves, the general contractor's president, told the Business Journal.

"It's very unfortunate and disappointing that the project was taken to 95% completion," Eves said. "And due to circumstances that can't be disclosed at this time, BFL Construction had to make the decision to walk away."

Scottsdale-based Empire Group of Cos., the developer of the 254-unit project at Third Avenue and Fillmore Street, declined comment.

