Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

General contractor tapped to take over downtown Phoenix construction project

Aspire Fillmore.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Aspire Fillmore, a 17-story residential tower being built at 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street in downtown Phoenix, is expected to be completed in November 2023.
Aspire Fillmore.jpg
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:13:27-04

Chicago-based Clayco Inc. has been selected as the general contractor to finish the construction of a 17-story residential tower in downtown Phoenix, replacing the former general contractor.

Tucson-based BFL Construction Co. Inc. walked away from the project and is now in litigation, David Eves, the general contractor's president, told the Business Journal.

"It's very unfortunate and disappointing that the project was taken to 95% completion," Eves said. "And due to circumstances that can't be disclosed at this time, BFL Construction had to make the decision to walk away."

Scottsdale-based Empire Group of Cos., the developer of the 254-unit project at Third Avenue and Fillmore Street, declined comment.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football